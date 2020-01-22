BP's Looney to expand climate goals, explores overhaul - Reuters

Incoming BP (BP -1.1% ) CEO Bernard Looney plans to adopt broader carbon emissions reduction goals that likely will include emissions from fuels and products sold to customers rather than just the far lower emissions from the company's own operations, Reuters reports.

More stringent climate targets could lead the company to sell its most carbon intensive businesses such as oil and gas fields in Angola and Canada, according to the report.

As part of the climate push, Looney also is said to be considering a broad reorganization of the company aimed at cutting costs, including potential combinations of parts of the upstream oil and gas production division with refining and petrochemical operations.