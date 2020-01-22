American Airlines Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.33B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.