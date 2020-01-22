Molson Coors adds another craft brewer to the mix

Molson Coors (TAP +0.1% ) announces the acquisition of Detroit-based Atwater Brewery through its Tenth and Blake Beer craft division.

Atwater is known for top-selling beers Dirty Blonde and Vanilla Java Porter. Other brands include Better Life Choices and Decadent Dark Chocolate. The brewer also produces hard seltzers and craft spirits.

Atwater Brewery joins other leading crafts in the Tenth and Blake portfolio, including the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, AC Golden Brewing Company, Saint Archer Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Company, Hop Valley Brewing Company and Revolver Brewing.

Financial terms of the deal for Atwater weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release