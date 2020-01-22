Southwest Airlines Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.74B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.

