Uganda says GE-led refinery investor group close to final decision

The General Electric-led (GE -1.9% ) group selected to build a $3.5B refinery in Uganda is near a final investment decision for the project, the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development tells Bloomberg.

The decision requires the start of work on the infrastructure connected to the plant, such as a refined products pipeline.

The refinery will process crude from fields jointly owned by Total (NYSE:TOT), Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF).

Uganda discovered commercially viable oil deposits in 2006 and plans to start production in 2022-23.