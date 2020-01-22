Skyworks Solutions Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $881.8M (-9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward.