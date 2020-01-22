Davidson bullish on Roku overseas prospects

Roku (ROKU -1.2% ) is pulling back some from yesterday's near -5% gains following the company's launch in the key international market of Brazil.

But investors should add the stock based on overseas potential, D.A. Davidson argues in a new note.

The firm's Tom Forte says Roku is progressing on international growth through a four-pronged approach: developing regional tuners, adjusting for rules and regulations in each country, forging relationships with international retailers and working with local content creators.

He has a Buy rating and $185 price target, now implying a healthy 37% upside.