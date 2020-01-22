Procter & Gamble Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.37B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.

