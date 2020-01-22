Comcast Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.18B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmcsa has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 20 downward.