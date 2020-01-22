V.F. Corp Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vfc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward.