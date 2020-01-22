The Travelers Companies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.26 (+53.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.26B (-6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.