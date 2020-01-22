Stocks rise, tempered by Boeing and energy declines

The Dow erases most of its earlier rise, dragged down by Boeing ( -2.7% ), which was cut to hold by analysts at Vertical Research Partners.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 pull back some from all-time highs.

The Dow increases 0.1% , Nasdaq rises 0.5% , and the S&P 500 gains 0.2% in midday trading.

Crude oil drops 2.6% to $56.89 per barrel amid concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in China will cause people to cut back on travel and reduce the demand for fuel.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.77%.

Information technology ( +0.8% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ), and communication services ( +0.4% ) outpace the gains in the S&P 500, while energy ( -0.6% ), real estate ( -0.4% ), and industrials ( -0.4% ) lag.

The Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.56.