Stocks rise, tempered by Boeing and energy declines

The Dow erases most of its earlier rise, dragged down by Boeing (-2.7%), which was cut to hold by analysts at Vertical Research Partners.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 pull back some from all-time highs.
The Dow increases 0.1%, Nasdaq rises 0.5%, and the S&P 500 gains 0.2% in midday trading.
Crude oil drops 2.6% to $56.89 per barrel amid concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in China will cause people to cut back on travel and reduce the demand for fuel.
10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.77%.
Information technology (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.4%), and communication services (+0.4%) outpace the gains in the S&P 500, while energy (-0.6%), real estate (-0.4%), and industrials (-0.4%) lag.
The Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.56.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session down 0.1%, the FTSE 100 closed down 0.5%, the DAX fell 0.3%, and the CAC AllShares Index dipped 0.4%.
