KeyCorp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, key has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.