Huntington Bancshares Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hban has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.