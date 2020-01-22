Banc of California Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.1M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BANC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.