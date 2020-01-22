Intel Q4 Earnings Preview

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.23B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, intc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 29 upward revisions and 0 downward.

