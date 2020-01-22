Intuitive Surgical Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.38 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+21.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.