NextGen Healthcare Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.37M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NXGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.