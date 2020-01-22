Western Alliance Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.95M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WAL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.