FuelCell -25% after Q4 miss, lower than expected backlog

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) drops sharply off yesterday's eight-month highs following Q4 results, including a $23.4M gross loss vs. a $1.1M gross profit in the prior-year quarter and adjusted EBITDA loss of $11M from an $8.8M loss a year ago.

FuelCell's Q4 revenues sank 38% Y/Y to $11M, reflecting the company's decision to de-emphasize product sales to focus on utility scale power purchase agreement opportunities and grow its generation portfolio.

Total contract backlog was $1.32B at the end of Q4 after management suggested in November that backlog may have topped $2B.

During today's earnings conference call, the company said it believes Posco (NYSE:PKX) has materially breached its obligation under its manufacturing and technology transfer agreements and misappropriated FuelCell's intellectual property.

FuelCell has formally objected to the Posco Energy spinoff and will continue to evaluate its options in its relationship and agreements with Posco in an effort to resolve its continued inability to access Asian markets.