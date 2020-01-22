Northern Trust slips as Q4 AUM, expenses disappoint

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) drops 5.8% after assets under management of $1.23T at Q4-end fall short of the Bloomberg data estimate of $1.30T.

Excluding items from reported Q4 EPS of $1.70 brings core EPS to $1.75, according to Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak, ahead of his estimate as well as $1.74 consensus estimate.

He points to negative operating leverage and elevated core expense base as likely to weigh on the stock and its premium valuation isn't likely to attract investors on the sidelines.

Jefferes analyst Ken Usdin notes, "Expenses could be a sticking point, up 3% Y/Y on a reported basis and up ~5% on an adjusted basis ex. items in both quarters."

On the plus side, "Core beats on better NII and solid trust fee growth."

