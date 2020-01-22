Disney selling FoxNext Games to Scopely

Disney (DIS +0.3% ) is further cutting Fox ties, selling its FoxNext Games Los Angeles studio to Scopely.

Scopely is also getting Cold Iron Studios in San Jose in the deal.

FoxNext debuted in March 2018 with MARVEL Strike Force, which drew more than $150M in its first year. It's also developing Avatar: Pandora Rising, based on the Fox-turned-Disney movie property.

The deal doesn't include a portfolio of Fox IP licensed games, which will continue on as part of Disney's licensed games business.