Sonos drops amid device support backlash

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) continues to feel stock price and social media pressure from yesterday's announcement that the company would no longer support some models released between 2006 and 2009.

The support ends in May.

The company informed customers they could either continue to use the products without updates or purchase a new Sonos product at a 30% discount.

Statement from Sonos: "As this is the first time we’ve had to end software updates for any music player, we recognize this is new for Sonos owners, just as it is for Sonos. We’ve now come to the point where our oldest products have been stretched to their technical limits in terms of memory and processing power."