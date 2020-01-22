Crude prices could fall $3/bbl on China virus, Goldman says

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus from China likely will provide a "negative shock" to oil markets globally, with aviation fuel suffering most, according to Goldman Sachs in predicting a nearly $3/bbl impact on oil prices.

Goldman expects concerns over the virus' impact on oil demand to counter jitters around supply disruptions across Libya, Iran and Iraq.

"While an OPEC supply response could limit the fundamental impact from such a demand shock, the initial uncertainty on the potential scope of the epidemic could lead to a larger price selloff than fundamentals suggest," Goldman analysts write.

The International Air Transport Association estimates an 8% decline in annual traffic for Asian airlines during the outbreak, while North American carriers experience a smaller drop.

