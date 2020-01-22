Travel stocks shake off coronavirus concerns

Hotel stocks are tracking higher after some concerns of a widespread outbreak of the Wuhan virus are tamped down.
Hilton Worldwide (HLT +1.2%), Hyatt Hotels (H +1%) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +1.4%) are among the gainers.
Chinese airlines China Southern Airlines (ZNH +1.4%) and China Eastern Airlines (CEA +1.8%) are also higher on the day. On this side of the Pacific, U.S. airlines JetBlue (JBLU +3.9%), American Airlines Group (AAL +1.8%) and Alaska Air Group (ALK +1.8%) are outperforming on the day.
Now read: Targeting Target Hospitality »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on HLT