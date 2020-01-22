JetBlue Airways Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.