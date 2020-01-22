Union Pacific Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.24B (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.