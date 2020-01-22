Customers Bancorp sets target for $6 core EPS by 2025-end

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) gains 2.5% after it sets a goal for core EPS to reach $6 by the end of 2025.

Reaffirms target for 2020 core EPS of $3; consensus estimate is $2.84.

Names Richard Ehst Customers Bank's CEO; he remains president and chief operating officer of Customers Bancorp.

Recruits Sam Sidhu as Customers Bank's vice chairman and chief operating officer and Customers Bancorp's head of corporate development.

Customers Bancorp Chairman Jay Sidhu to continue as chairman and CEO of Customers Bancorp and assume role of executive chairman of Customers Bank.

Ends 2019 with assets of $11.5B, up 17% during the year.

Sam Sidhu is currently CEO of Megalith Capital Management, a real estate-focused private equity firm in New York and CEO of Megalith Financial (NYSE:MFACU), a fintech-based SPAC.

He has served on Customer Bank's board for the past eight years.

Both Megalith Capital Management and Megalith Financial are expected to wind down sometime in 2020.