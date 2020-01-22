Southwest Airlines part of whistleblower complaint

The Office of Special Counsel says the FAA likely acted improperly in granting Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.3% ) authorization to start flying to Hawaii last year.

An investigation, which was launched after a federal whistleblower complaint, found FAA managers gave Southwest preferential treatment by rushing the approval process and cutting corners in other ways.

Investigators for the House Transportation and Senate Commerce committees are also monitoring the allegation against the FAA and the agency's response.

Southwest Airlines just added new routes between Hawaii and mainland USA, with flights from San Jose to both Lihue and Kona.