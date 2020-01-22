Deutsche Bank starts AT&T at Buy, Verizon at Hold

AT&T (T +1.4%) is outpacing rival stocks today after an initiation at Deutsche Bank at Buy.
The bank set a $44 target, implying 13% upside.
That's part of a generally Bullish take among sell-side analysts, matched by similar positivity from Seeking Alpha authors. AT&T has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
It's started key peer Verizon (VZ +0.7%) at Hold, with a $63 target; that implies 3.8% upside. Sentiment on the Street is Neutral, and Verizon has a Quant Rating of Neutral, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish.
Now read: AT&T: A Conviction Pick For 2020 »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on T