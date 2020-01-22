Trump says GDP would be near 4% if Fed hadn't hiked so much - CNBC

U.S. economic growth would have been closer to 4% if it weren't for the residual effect of Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2017 and 2018, President Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernan in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also pointed to the GM strike and Boeing's 737 MAX issues as restraining U.S. growth in the past year.

"We had things happen that are very unusual to happen,” he said.

“Now, with all of that, had we not done the big raise on interest, I think we would have been close to 4%,” Trump said.

“And I – I could see 5,000 to 10,000 points more on the Dow. But that was a killer when they raised the rate. It was just a big mistake.”

The Fed raised interest rates seven times by 25 bps each time over the course of 2017 and 2018, bringing the federal funds rate to 2.25%-2.50 in December 2018.

Last year, the central bank cut rates three times, each time by 25 bps, bringing the key rate to 1.50%-1.75%.