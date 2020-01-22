Serial explores sale; NYT a likely buyer - WSJ

The company behind the Serial podcast is exploring a sale, with The New York Times Co. (NYT -0.1% ) a likely buyer, the WSJ reports.

Serial Productions is behind the hit true-crime program, which launched in 2017 as a spin-off of radio hit This American Life. The production is a key catalyst in the sudden rise of podcasting as a media force.

An NYT purchase of Serial Productions would be the latest in a series of accelerating investments in the format. Spotify (SPOT -0.4% ) is reportedly in talks to take over The Ringer, founded by ESPN ex Bill Simmons, and paid more than $200M for Gimlet Media last year.

This American Life/Serial together are the 11th-biggest podcast publisher by audience, at more than 5M listeners per month, Podtrac says. The NYT is fourth biggest, with more than 10M listeners a month.