Citi warns on Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder (EL -2.2% ) falls back after Citi drops the cosmetics seller to a Neutral rating from Buy on concerns over valuation.

"EL's share price is up 60% over the last 12 months. With this performance behind it, the stock is now trading at 34x our CY20 EPS forecast, or an 80% premium to the market, which puts it close to its all-time high relative valuation," warns the firm.

Citi assigns a price target of $230 to Estee Lauder, which still gives shares room to run 8% higher. The average sell-side PT on Estee Lauder is $213.60.