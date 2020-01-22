Simulator training drove new MAX forecast, Boeing CEO says

Boeing (BA -1.1% ) shares bounce off sharp earlier losses as CEO Dave Calhoun says the company's recommendation that pilots should undergo simulator training caused its decision to delay its timeline for 737 MAX's to return to service.

Calhoun says airline pilots are key to restoring consumer confidence in the plane, which has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes.

The CEO also says Boeing will not cut its dividend despite the extended grounding, and that the company expects to resume MAX production "months" before the mid-year return to service.