Morgan Stanley stays negative on Carvana

Morgan Stanley keeps an Underweight rating on Carvana (CVNA +0.3% ) on continued concerns over valuation in the near term and growth over the long term.

"We are constructive on CVNA's ability to disrupt the used car dealership model. However, we believe this potential upside is more than priced into the stock, and our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA estimate is 35% - 40% below consensus," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

MS sets a base price target of $27 on Carvana, while raising the bull case PT to $94 and bear case PT to $2.

Carvana has traded in a range of $29.75 to $99.19 over the last 52 weeks.