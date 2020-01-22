Films, parks should lift Disney - BofA

Disney (DIS +0.4% ) is just inside two weeks from its first-quarter earnings report, and the company should benefit from recent strength at the film studio and its parks, BofA says.

The company wrapped an outstanding year at the box office with no letup, analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich suggests: Frozen II quickly became the highest-grossing animated film ever, and Christmastime brought Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Frozen II has grossed $1.41B worldwide, with $938.7M of that coming from overseas markets. The Rise of Skywalker has his $1.03B worldwide, with $535.95M of that from international.

Star Wars is also a spur at the theme parks as attractions roll out, and business in that division should be "healthy," Ehrlich says.

And shares face other tailwinds, including success at Disney Plus.

For Q1, consensus expectations are the Disney will log EPS of $1.48 on revenues of $20.9B. BofA expects $1.28 in EPS, raised from $1.22.

BofA has a Buy rating and a price target of $168, implying 17% upside.