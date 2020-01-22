U.S. to approve Keystone pipeline on federal land - AP

The Trump administration is set to approve a right-of-way allowing the TC Energy's (TRP -0.7% ) Keystone XL pipeline to be built across U.S. land, the Associated Press reports, pushing the controversial project closer to construction.

The approval covers 46 miles of the pipeline's route across land in Montana controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an Interior Department assistant secretary tells AP.

The stretch includes all federal land crossed by the line; much of the rest of the route is across private land.

An attorney for environmental groups that have sued to overturn a permit for the pipeline say they will seek a court injunction to block the right-of-way.