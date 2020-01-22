CenturyLink wins EIS order for DOD schools

CenturyLink (CTL +2% ) has won a task order via the government's EIS contract program to serve the Defense Dept. school system.

The order, to provide secure connectivity to the DOD Education Activity's learning network, is the first EIS award made by the Defense Dept.

The company will provide virtual private networking, internet, voice and video services to more than 85 DoDEA locations around the world, under an initial one-year base with 12 additional option periods.

DoDEA runs pre-K through 12th grade programs, serving more than 70,000 children of activy duty military and DOD civilian families.