Wedbush sees cost savings key at Express

Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding says the firm is "incrementally positive" on the long term value story with Express (EXPR +19.5% ) after taking in the retailer's strategic update.

Redding highlights the efforts by Express to hit operating margin targets and says cost reductions are the key to the Express story.

"We see the total opportunity of $80MM in annualized savings realized over the next three years as driven by the company’s Go-To-Market transformation (boosting newness with speed improvements between 20-25%) lending $25MM, while expense savings make up the remaining $55MM through corporate workforce restructuring (announced last week), store operation efficiencies, strategic lease renewals, and marketing strategy optimization among other levers," advises Redding.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Express and price target of $5.00.

