GE, exposed to Boeing's 737 MAX issues, extends losses

General Electric (GE -2.3% ) shares are on track for a sixth straight loss and 10th decline in 11 days, exacerbated by concerns over the fallout from Boeing's delay in the anticipated return of the 737 MAX.

Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin says Boeing's delay "increases the likelihood" that the 737 MAX production pause extends through H1 2020, which presents a risk to GE, Honeywell (HON -0.4% ), Parker-Hannifin (PH -1.6% ), Eaton (ETN +3.3% ) and Rexnord (RXN -0.2% ), which all have exposure to the MAX program.

Obin also thinks investors may underestimate the MAX's impact on secondary and tertiary suppliers and broader U.S. industrial firms.

The BAML analyst reiterates his Neutral rating and $12 price target on GE, whose shares have jumped 27% over the past three months but have lost nearly 5% during the six-day losing streak.

Both GE and Boeing are scheduled to report quarterly results before the open on Jan. 29.

GE's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.