Brexit bill clears final hurdle in U.K. parliament

The British pound strengthens 0.6% against the U.S. dollar after the U.K.'s House of Commons passed Brexit legislation that will then go to Queen Elizabeth II for signing, which could occur as early as tomorrow.

The lower chamber of the U.K. parliament earlier overturned changes the House of Lords had made — adding protections for child refugees — to the legislation for the Jan. 31 exit from EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to accept any changes to the withdrawal agreement that he had negotiated.

The House of Lords could have attempted to reinstate the changes, but stood down, allowing the law to clear its final obstacle.