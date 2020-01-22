Kinder Morgan's request to start Lockridge pipeline work gets FERC OK

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Kinder Morgan's (KMI +0.5% ) request to start construction of its proposed Lockridge natural gas pipeline in the Permian Basin.

Kinder Morgan's Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America unit will build and operate the 17-mile Lockridge pipeline, which is designed to 500M cf/day of gas.

The Lockridge project is one of several under development or construction designed to remove gas from the Permian Basin, where pipeline capacity has not kept up with the amount of gas associated with record oil production in the region.