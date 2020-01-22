M.D.C. to buy 1,000 homesites in Colorado master-planned community

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC +1.2% ) subsidiary Richmond American Homes of Colorado plans to buy 1,000 homesites at The Aurora Highlands, one of the largest mixed-use master-planned communities in the region.

Richmond American Homes is the first homebuilder slated to begin construction in the community.

The homebuilder is planning to open models and begin sales in their first phase of homesites this spring. Select homesites will be situated in Highlands Green, one of the community's eight distinct residential villages.

Planned in the community are attached homes starting in the low $300,000s and single-family detached homes ranging from ~$300,000 to over $1 million.

Century Communities (CCS +0.1% ) has contracted to buy ~300 homesites and Colorado-based Bridgewater Homes has contracted to buy 200 homesites.

D.R. Horton (DHI +0.9% ) is in the contract and design review stage for more than 1,300 homesites in The Aurora Highlands.

Discussions with several additional national and local builders are underway.