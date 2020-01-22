Motorola working 900 MHz broadband for critical infrastructure

Motorola Solutions (MSI +0.5% ) says it's developing a 900 MHz private broadband solution as part of a modernization effort for critical infrastructure.

That's anticipating an expected realignment of the 900 MHz band by the FCC to increase capacity for broadband use.

“We are applying our significant patent portfolio and the high-power capabilities our customers enjoy in land mobile radio to our developing broadband solution for critical infrastructure entities to allow for lower site counts and improved total cost of ownership,” says Motorola's John Zidar.

The company plans to further unveil its solution at Distributech International in San Antonio Jan. 28-30.