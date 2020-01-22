Price cut for the Impossible Whopper

Burger King (NYSE:QSR) plans to cut prices on the Impossible Whopper after sales have stabilized.

Franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST -2.1% ) says sales have tapered off to about 28 Impossible Whoppers a day per store from an initial level of about 32.

Carrols is currently testing the Impossible Whopper Jr. and Impossible Sausage made from plant products from Impossible Foods (IMPF). The chain is also still marketing the Impossible Whopper in an effort to bring in new customers to its BK locations.