Viper Energy, Kimbell Royalty, Brigham Minerals all Overweight at KeyBanc

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM -0.5% ) is initiated with an Overweight rating and $28 price target at KeyBanc, where analyst Leo Mariani cites the company's Permian Basin focus, symbiotic relationship with Diamondback Energy, "strong visibility" on organic production growth and expected "sizable" dividend increases in 2020.

Mariani also starts coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP +1.5% ) with an Overweight rating and $18 price target, citing anticipated dividend increases in 2020 and the recent pullback in the shares.

Finally, the firm also starts Brigham Minerals (MNRL -2.6% ) with an Overweight rating and $22 target, citing the company's high oil weighting, strong organic production growth and expected double-digit dividend increases in 2020.

VNOM's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.