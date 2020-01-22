Microsoft raised as bull sees Q4 strength

Raymond James maintains a Strong Buy rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and raises the target from $163 to $192.

Analyst Micheal Turits cites checks suggesting that Microsoft had a strong quarter driven by software upgrades and Azure.

Turits: "Our Microsoft checks were strong this quarter with the biggest improvement from resellers that were seeing an uptick in Office 365 E3 to E5 conversions, on increased interest in collaboration and integration of Microsoft Teams and from security including EMS, Azure Active Directory and Azure Sentinel."

Microsoft will report Q4 results on January 29.