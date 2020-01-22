Chinese steelmaker gets yuan-denominated iron ore deal with Vale

China's second biggest steelmaker says its trading arm secured two letters of credit to purchase iron ore from Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a 200M yuan ($29 million) contract denominated in the Chinese currency.

China has been trying to increase its influence over iron ore pricing, for which contracts are usually in dollars, and the Vale deal marks the first yuan-denominated deal for steelmaker HBIS with an overseas ore supplier.

Vale signed its first deal to sell iron ore in yuan last November, in a spot transaction to supply China's Yongfeng Group using the Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore price.