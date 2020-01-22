SL Green Q4 same-store cash NOI rises 2.0%

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Q4 FFO of $1.75 per share, in-line with consensus, increases from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $250.5M beats the consensus of $248.2M and roughly flat vs. a year earlier.

Q4 same-store cash net operating income, including its share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, rises 2.0%, excluding lease termination income and free rent given to Viacom at 1515 Broadway, as compared to the prior year.

Signed 59 office leases in Manhattan portfolio totaling 1.28M square feet in Q4.

Occupancy in the Manhattan same-store portfolio was 96.2% at Dec. 31, 2019, vs. 95.3% as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Jan. 23 at 2:00 PM ET.

