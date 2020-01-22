Aviat -6% on guidance cut after attack

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) has slipped 6% postmarket after a downbeat update to its fiscal Q2 and six-month results, which it expects to be worse due to a cyber-attack.

That attack effectively shut down production and shipment of Aviat products at a contract manufacturing vendor for a three-week period, Aviat says. It's not expected to have an impact going forward but did affect first-half revenue, gross margins and anticipated profitability.

It's now forecasting Q2 revenue of $55.5M-$56.5M (below expectations for $60.9M).

Gross margins are forecast at 32.5%-33%, and a non-GAAP operating loss of $0.9M-$1.1M. EBITDA should be near break-even.

Cash and equivalents as of Dec. 27 are anticipated to be about $38M (up $3.5M sequentially).